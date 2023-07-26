PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board held a special meeting Monday where they heard an update on the hiring process for the new school year and a presentation on the budget.

Two weeks before school starts, the school district is struggling to hire enough teachers. Escambia County Public Schools still needs to hire 340 teachers before the first day of school on August 10.

“We’re getting there and we are looking at what we can do to make sure that everybody has a teacher,” Kelly Krostag, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, said.

The district reports higher kindergarten enrollment in at least a dozen schools. The school board expects that will bring in more money as they work on the budget.

The board is proposing a 9.6 percent increase in taxes. There will be a public hearing on the tax increase Tuesday, August 1st at 5 p.m. at the J.E. Hall Center on East Texar Drive.