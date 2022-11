PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a job in education, Escambia County Public Schools is hiring.

There will be a job fair Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the J.E. Hall Center located at 30 East Texar Drive. Interviews will be held on the spot.

They are hiring teacher assistants, bus drivers, maintenance workers, food service employees and other positions.