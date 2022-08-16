ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County.

The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two children on board were not injured. The drivers were also unharmed, according to the release.

The crash happened Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 4:55 p.m. off Green Hills Road at the intersection of Bold Ruler Drive in Escambia County, according to the release.