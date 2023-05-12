PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the school year comes to an end, Warrington Middle School students don’t know if they’ll return in the fall.

Negotiations continue between the school board and Charter Schools USA to transition into a charter school after the school made a failing grade for the past 10 years.

“I am still trying to pull out all the stops and come to terms with Charter Schools USA to see if we can reach some sort of agreeable resolutation for the future operation of the school,” Board Attorney Ellen Odom said.

Board members agree they want to make sure the students in Warrington have a zoned school to attend. The plan from Charter Schools USA could take that away opening it up to anyone in the county.

“My main desire is that we get confirmation that the students of the Warrington area will be served,” Board Member Patty Hightower said.

“That has been the entire unwavering focus of this is to provide quality education to our Warrington Middle School students in their community,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said.

The school board approved a contingency plan Friday in case the state shuts down the school. They’re preparing to move more than 500 current students to Bailey and Workman Middle schools.

“What this is..is making sure things are in place that students will not be uncertain that they have a place for next fall,” Board Chairman Paul Fetsko said.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz claims the board is not in compliance with state law because they didn’t execute a contract with the charter operator by the deadline on May 1st.

The state board of education will have a meeting to discuss it on Tuesday.