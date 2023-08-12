PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Saturday marks 10 years since a woman from Pensacola went missing. Tiffany Daniels has been missing since August 12th, 2013. That’s when she was last seen by her family. Daniels’ car was found in a parking lot near the gates of Fort Pickens a week later. Her phone, purse, and bicycle were inside.

The Grafitti Bridge is being painted to mark the anniversary and bring awareness to the case this weekend. The painting should be finished today. In the years since her disappearance, investigators at the Pensacola Police Department have chased several leads. They include people reporting local sightings, to people attempting to extort the Daniels’ family.