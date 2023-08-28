One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the T & W Flea Market Saturday morning for a reported stabbing that killed a man, according to ECSO.

Witnesses said there were two men in a disagreement at one of the market stands. One of the men threw a punch, striking the other in the chest with a weapon. According to ECSO, the weapon was possibly a pocket knife, but nothing has been confirmed.

The victim walked away from the incident and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

ECSO is actively investigating the incident as a homicide. There are no suspects at this time.