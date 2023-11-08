PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Claus made an appearance in Downtown Pensacola Wednesday night and flipped the switch on the holiday lights.

There was a meet and greet with Santa at 3:30 p.m. outside the Pensacola Museum of History. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., shoppers enjoyed the Palafox Market Holiday Edition at Plaza Ferdinand as they purchased items from local artists.

Santa turned on the holiday lights at 5 p.m. You can see the lights along Palafox Street. After flipping the switch, Santa immediately took off in a vintage car with The Grinch and members of the police and fire departments. As they drove down Palafox, Santa and The Grinch popped in and out of shops.

Shoppers took advantage of the 7th Annual Holiday Haul which offers shopping specials, seasonal cocktails and local pop-ups.

Starting Wednesday and continuing until Dec. 22, every time you make a $10 purchase at a shop, gallery, bar and restaurant in Downtown Pensacola you can earn an opportunity to win a daily prize and $1,000 in Visa® gift cards! Read the rules and upload your receipts here.