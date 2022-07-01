PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola car dealership made a very generous donation to a non-profit organization Friday afternoon. Sandy Sansing Dealerships gave a $100,000 check to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“It’s summertime,” Sandy Sansing said. “The school programs… most of them are out so the kids who were getting the free lunches, free breakfast, are struggling so it’s just the perfect time to give money to feed families and I always think of children when I think of the families.”

The money will provide half a million meals for local families.

“For the community, this is going to be immensely impactful,” said Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding The Gulf Coast. “We know that people are dealing with inflation, still the issues with COVID so it means a lot to so many families and children…seniors, in addition, that we don’t talk enough about.”

They have also collected food donations. If you would like to donate non-perishable food, you still can. Bins will be set up at all Sandy Sansing Dealerships until the middle of July.