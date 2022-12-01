ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 59-year-old Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly giving a girl alcohol, a marijuana cookie and having sex with her, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Sandor “Sand Man” Ronald Bozsar, 59, was charged with sexual battery of a child between the ages of 13 to 17.

On Nov. 11, deputies responded to a house in Escambia County in reference to a sexual battery. Deputies said they spoke with the victim’s stepmother, who said the victim was raped by an adult male the previous day.

When deputies spoke to the victim, she said she was told she would get in trouble at school for a dress code violation, so she went back to her house and changed her clothes, which made her miss the bus. She said she realized she had missed the bus and tried walking to her uncle’s house to attempt to get a ride to school. While the victim was walking in front of a brown trailer with a blue tarp over the porch, the victim said a man asked her if she needed a ride to school. The victim said she didn’t really want to but decided to accept the man’s offer.

When the victim walked on the man’s porch, she said the man pushed her inside of the trailer. The victims said the man asked her if she wanted a shot of liquor and also gave her a cookie made with marijuana in it. She said Bozsar started talking about relationship problems he was having with his wife, and how his wife drank too much alcohol. The victim said she took the shot but did not eat the cookie. The victim said “Sand Man” then began kissing her neck and rubbing on her and then made her go to his room with him. Several times the victim said she told the man “no,” and “to stop,” but he continued to touch her, according to the arrest report. The victim said Bozsar then got on top of her and penetrated her.

After it was over, the victim said Bozsar gave her a full bottle of Crown Royal, cash and a piece of paper with his phone number and the name “Sand Man” on it.

The victim’s stepmother told deputies she believed Bozsar was part of the Outlaws biker gang, and the victim said Bozsar told her he was part of the Outlaws.

Bozsar was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club has a long history of criminal allegations and arrests. As recently as April 2021, an Assistant U.S. Attorney said “Law enforcement considers the Outlaws MC to be a dangerous and violent criminal organization, and there have historically been a myriad of Outlaws MC prosecutions nationally … including a murder at a strip club,” according to a report by the Buffalo News.

Alleged members of Outlaws MC are no strangers to Florida courts. The U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida outlines part of that history on its website.