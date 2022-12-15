PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With only nine days left before Christmas, the Salvation Army of Pensacola said they are falling behind of its Red Kettle goal for 2022.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship,” said Captain Stephan Wildish, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Pensacola. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by inflation. The Red Kettle Campaign locally is falling significantly behind as we work toward our goal of $150,000. We have currently raised $79,660 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance in the coming year.”

Wildish said the Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support, it can still reach its fundraising goal.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand,” said Wildish. “The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps. The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in coastal Florida. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone needing shelter, and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”

When it comes to volunteers, Wildish said they are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bellringer,” said Wildish.

Volunteers can call 850-432-1501 or go to the Register to Ring website to sign up and volunteer this holiday season.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.