PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine days are left in the annual Red Kettle Campaign and the Salvation Army of Pensacola is only $50,000 short of meeting its $148,000 goal.

The Salvation Army uses the money raised to support families and individuals in need, which includes assisting with utilities, food, lifesaving prescriptions, and life skills classes.

The organization also provides free after-school programs to children in the area.

“Christmas is a time of joy, but for people living in poverty, it can be a season of worry. We ask you to support families and individuals in our community by considering The Salvation Army for your holiday donations. Your donation will stay right here in this community, helping people in dire need,” said Capt. Stephan Wildish.

Anyone interested in donating can visit The Salvation Army of Pensacola website.

