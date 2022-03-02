ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Saint Michael’s Project delivered a box full of blessed Saint Michael the Archangel medals to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO went to Facebook to thank the organization for its generosity in this kind gesture. The medals were given to ECSO deputies to keep with them while on duty.

The Saint Michael’s Project mission is “to give blessed Saint Michael the Archangel medals to those who serve in law enforcement.” Law enforcement is the main focus of the Saint Michael’s Project for Saint Michael is known to be the patron saint of police officers. Although they focus on law enforcement they also give medals to firefighters, EMTs, those serving in the military, and others who have dangerous jobs.

The medals are blessed by Archbishop Bernard Hebda, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Since the founding of the Saint Michael’s Project in 2016 more than 20,000 medals have been distributed. 25 Fire and EMT departments have received medals. 200 Police departments have received medals now including Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.