PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a wild night in the streets of Downtown Pensacola for the Annual Running of the Bulls during July’s Gallery Night.

Those who took part were chased by spirited “bulls” on roller skates. They had custom horns on their helmets and bats in their hands. The runners wore mostly white with some red mixed in.

This is Pensacola’s fun, family-friendly version of the annual Running of the Bulls Festival in Spain and it’s a tribute to Pensacola’s Spanish heritage.

The money raised benefits the West Florida Roller Derby.

“You get to run through the streets of downtown Pensacola and I get to skate and chase you with a bat and the money goes to local non-profit West Florida Roller Derby,” Amber Nussbaumer said. “I’m a big fan of the double tap. It’s all about two bats. You gotta hit them with the 1, 2. Make sure they don’t get away from you. That they get that hit. They came here to get hit. They’re getting that hit.”

After all the running in the streets, they had some Latin entertainment inside Seville Quarter. They gave out awards to the “bulls” including most creative horns and best costume.