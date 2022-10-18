ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.

Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and Diamond Dairy Road, they observed a gold Cadillac with the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The deputies said they performed a traffic stop and observed a man, a small child and woman in the vehicle. In front of the child asleep in the backseat was a clear jar containing what deputies said was marijuana.

Deputies said they told Bigham there was marijuana in clear view, and asked if there was any more marijuana in the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Bigham asked deputies repeatedly if he was going to jail. Deputies told Bigham that if it was only a small amount of marijuana they would work with him and send him on his way. After deputies repeatedly told Bigham not to reach in the vehicle, Bigham reached in the backseat and grabbed a brown camouflage bag. Deputies said Bigham became belligerent and continuously asked if he was going to jail. Due to Bigham’s behavior, deputies said they detained him and put him in the back of a patrol car.

After searching the camouflage bag, deputies said they found a large white substance formed into a hard square. The substance was field tested and tested positive for cocaine, weighing 266 grams, according to the arrest report. The marijuana weighed 14.6 grams.

Bigham was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $100,500 bond.