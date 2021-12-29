Robbery at Walmart leads to discovery of child neglect warrants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Pensacola man was taken into custody after a theft at a local Walmart, which led to the discovery of a warrant for two counts of child neglect.

Anthony Lee Thomas, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree Retail Petit Theft on Dec. 28 at Walmart on Belair Road in Pensacola.

Thomas was arrested and charged after security footage from Walmart showed him allegedly scanning only three of the items at a self-checkout register and taking the rest of the items with him, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO).

Thomas allegedly stole $120.47 worth of merchandise. Once he was in custody, deputies learned that Thomas was wanted for an “outstanding warrant” involving child abuse of two twin babies, according to another arrest report from the ESCO.

Thomas was charged with two counts of Neglect of a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm after the two babies in his care were found to be malnourished and suffering from skull fractures.

The neglect was reported to span an estimated four months starting on June 22, 2021, and ending on Oct. 19, 2021.

Deputies were told that the children had received the skull fractures by “rolling off” a bed.

Thomas failed to meet with deputies on Nov. 18 at Gulf Coast Kid’s house and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thomas was taken to Escambia County Jail where he was given a bond of $1,000 for the Retail Petit Theft charge. Thomas has not had a bond set for the Neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

Thomas is not allowed to visit with any children under the age of 13.