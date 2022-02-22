PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that one man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery.

Bruce Allen Hill, 62, walked into a bank in the 400-block of Navy Boulevard on Saturday, Feb 19 around noon and handed a clerk a note threatening to detonate an explosive if they did not hand over cash.

ECSO says Hill took an unknown amount of money before he left the bank. ECSO deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Hill moments later in the bank parking lot.

Hill was charged with robbery and threats to discharge an explosive.