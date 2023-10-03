PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — River Road will temporarily close on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Escambia County officials announced Monday.

This closure will allow construction crews to install a new box culvert, for channeling water past an obstacle, under the roadway. The road will be closed for 175 feet in both directions from the creek adjacent to 14620 River Road.

The county expects the road to reopen by January 2024, and work is expected to be completed by February 2024.

During the closure, two-lane traffic will be maintained on either side of the site while all through traffic will be forced to detour to Perdido Key Drive.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closure and work period.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will be able to access properties within the work area, but there could be “short periods” when a driveway or property entrance may be blocked during construction.

Escambia County will issue further notices if other roadways close due to construction and if work is delayed.