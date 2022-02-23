PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Wednesday marked the start of a two-day cold case symposium at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a dozen retired homicide investigators are offering their expertise in hopes of helping the sheriff’s office cold case unit crack six selected cold cases.

“We just want this fresh approach from these retired investigators,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Just because they’ve retired doesn’t mean they’ve lost their will to help. It doesn’t mean they’ve lost their intuition.”

The cases include three homicides and three missing persons cases. Brief descriptions of the cases are listed below:

Homicides

• In 1985, Patricia Stephen’s body was found on a dirt road off of Old Saufley Pines Road.

• In 2001, Jessica Schuchman’s leg and other body parts were found floating in the water near NAS Pensacola.

• In 2011, Broderick Johnson was found shot to death in his driveway on Diego Circle.

Missing Persons Cases

• In 1992, Joanna Otto was last seen at a party on Yacht Harbor Circle. A man took her home on Royce Street but her family never saw or heard from her.

• In 2016, Lakerian Thomas-Peters was last seen walking railroad tracks near Lincoln Park and Wedgewood.

• In 2019, Ernest Finklea was reported missing. His family said they received a tip his body was dumped on North Miller street but his body was never found.

Simmons and investigators say sometimes it takes fresh eyes to crack a case after so many years and that’s what they hope to accomplish during the symposium.

“What we want is unique, experienced eyes,” Simmons said. “These (victim’s) families have been going sometimes 30 years without knowing what happened to their loved one.”

Buddy NeSmith, a retired investigator participating in the symposium, said sometimes detectives can get “tunnel vision.” It takes someone else to look at a case to solve it, he said.

With nearly 300 years of experience combined between all symposium participants, the investigators are hopeful to provide long-awaited answers for the victims’ families and friends.

“Every one of these cases means something to me,” NeSmith said. “When you pan this room, a homicide investigator — every case means something to them. We’re a different breed.”

The symposium continues Thursday.