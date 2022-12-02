ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community.

Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years.

Claudia Van Gee with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

“I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, Golden Retrievers, Rottweilers, Shetland Sheepdogs and Border Collies in obedience and tracking, showing in England, Oregon, California, Washington, Canada and the greater Florida area,” Van Gee said. “I am bequeathing my homestead to the ECSO K9 unit to give back to the community. Because Dogs have a sense of smell estimated at over 100,000 times more powerful than a human, are said to have a wider field of vision, giving them better motion detection, have a strong sense of attachment to their handlers and are willing partners to whatever we ask of them. What better being to have by your side as a law enforcement official? Oh, and though no dog is faster than a speeding bullet, they can still outrun most humans.”

In a Facebook post, ECSO thanked Van Gee for her generosity.

“Ms. Van Gee, your generosity towards and appreciation for the work of the Sheriff’s Office and their K9 unit is unparalleled, and words will never be able to convey our appreciation!” ECSO wrote.