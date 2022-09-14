PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr.

Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief in January 1962, then Fire Chief in December 1962. Fleming retired in 1985, after serving over 21 years as Fire Chief.

In 1947, Fleming was on the job two years, when PFD received a brand-new Engine Company 2, a 1947 Mack pumper, which is still on duty at Cervantes Street Fire Station 1. In 2001, the new Pensacola Fire Department Administrative Building was dedicated in his honor. The department said throughout his life, Fleming remained a fierce advocate of firefighters and the Pensacola Fire Department.

“In November of 2000, when Firefighter Maurice Bartholemew was killed in a house fire, Chief spoke personally with each of us to offer his condolences,” Current PFD Fire Chief Ginny Cranor said. “After the attacks of September 11, 2001, and every anniversary after when he was able, Chief Fleming stopped by PFD fire stations to chat with ‘his firefighters.’ I always had tremendous respect for our long-retired Chief making a personal connection with us. Well into his 90s, Chief could recall every detail of past emergency scenes. He was a true public servant for our city and to our fire department.”