PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola cleared one of the final hurdles needed to improve Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The city council voted to approve $750,000 from the state of Florida. This will be used to build restrooms at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Bayfront Parkway. Right now, the city is working to finalize a location for the facility in the park.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said it’s not clear yet if the restrooms will be available every day or only for large events.

“Our expectation is that these are going to be bathrooms that would only be available at times when there were events, but again, that is still a fluid situation, and we’re considering what our options are,” Reeves said.

The building will also include an educational center for visitors. There’s no timeline yet for construction.