ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As temperatures rise, some people are doing their best to stay away from the outdoors all together.

“I’ve been going to AC, to AC, to AC trying to stay cool,” resident Kesia Cope said.

For many, that means taking advantage of the resources and the air conditioning at the West Florida Public Libraries.

“It’s refreshing; you can use the computers,” resident Clea Cope said. “It’s a shared space and it’s really a good atmosphere. We love it.”

According to Escambia County EMS, they’ve responded to over 200 calls for heat related illnesses since May. However, they said those numbers aren’t out of the ordinary for here in Northwest Florida. Even still, they’re providing some of the warning signs of heat related illnesses to look out for.

“Body weakness, dizziness, you’ll have a headache, your body temperatures really high,” Escambia County Public Safety’s Davis Wood said. “There’s actually a variety of things that you can experience.”

Public Safety Officials are reminding people to drink water, seek shelter or shade and get medical attention if you feel like your experiencing a heat related illness.

“Whenever you begin to experience those symptoms, we do strongly encourage you to seek medical attention because that can lead to something even worse like a heat stroke,” Wood said.