ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency crews used rescue boats to get residents through the flood waters at Forest Creek Apartments after storms ravaged Escambia County Thursday night.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was scared,” said Melissa Laverette, who lives in a home near the complex. “It was just too much. You know I could hear the wind, it was lit up, the lights went off.”

The rising water outside the Forest Creek Apartments didn’t give residents much time to react. Some residents were still in their pajamas as rescuers got them to safety.

Children piled into the Escambia County Sheriff’s high water rescue vehicles and were hoisted off the truck onto drier land.

For Forest Creek residents, this is not the first time they’ve experienced an evacuation like this.

“This is about my fourth time witnessing it since I’ve been living here and I’ve been living on this street for 22 years,” said Laverette. “It’s a very sad situation because some people instead of them leaving they continue to stay and that’s not good or healthy.”

Laura Merritt is a local activist and mother of a resident. She was out there Friday morning urging residents to leave. She said she’s also been in this situation four times before.

“This was built years ago on top of a swap,” said Merritt. “There were no retaining ponds put in so whenever you have a storm, a lot of rain in District 2, this is going to happen.”

Now she wants to see something done about it.

“I want to see this knocked down. I want to see these tenants moved out moved to somewhere safe. Somewhere they don’t have to worry about flooding and find somewhere safe,” said Merritt.

ECAT buses have transported residents out of the area and brought some to community centers.

While some residents decided to stay, Escambia County Fire Rescue told WKRG News 5, everyone who wanted to leave was rescued.