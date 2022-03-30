ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials are reminding Escambia County residents of a way to report local storm damage.

Officials say Escambia County residents can report storm damage through the Escambia County Citizen Damage Report website. If residents experience storm damage to their property or serious damage to the street due to a storm residents can notify Emergency Management using the Citizen Damage Report. Once a report is received, Emergency Management will determine if a team is needed to assess the damage.

The Escambia County Citizen Damage Report has a total of 16 questions of which 7 are mandatory to be answered before submitting including the structure damaged, the location, and the cause of damage.