PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A replica of the Pinta ship that Christopher Columbus sailed in 1492 has arrived in Pensacola.

The floating museum is docked at Plaza de Luna on Palafox Street, and will be downtown until January 2022.

The 85-foot long boat is home to the crew members who travel and share their knowledge, just like the men before them.

“It’s very important for these ships to travel around and teach history,” said the ship’s captain Stephen Sanger. “Everyone has learned about it in the classroom but to be able to walk on board, touch and feel the ship, gives you a much better perspective and appreciation for how good we have it today.”

The Pinta once traveled along side the Nina, but that ship was damaged in Hurricane Sally. Crew members say they hope the Nina will return within a year.

The ship will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The tour costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+) and $6 for students (ages 5-16).

The ship brings a present day reminder of the voyage that took place over 520 years ago.

“To be able to learn, walk away learning a little more about life in the 15th century, especially the voyages, Columbus made four of them over 12 years and this ship today has logged over 100,000 miles over the last 17 years,” said Captain Sanger.

After docking in Pensacola, the Pinta will sail to Gulf Shores from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31and then dock in Biloxi for Mardi Gras.