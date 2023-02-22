ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill aimed at helping children of military families.

HB633 would allow students of Active-Duty military to be able to enroll in any school in the district when they arrive in the area, regardless of enrollment window limitations. The student would also be given first preference for admission to different special academic programs offered through public schools. According to the bill, those special academic programs include magnet schools, advanced studies programs, advanced placement, dual enrollment, Advanced International Certificate of Education and International Baccalaureate.

Salzman said the bill has come to fruition after many years of conversation between base commanders, military spouses and families and school board members.

“I brought this information to the leadership in the House and they were very excited to help me get this bill filed, helped me articulate the wording of it, as well as helping me get this through the process,” Salzman said. “So, it’s my intention to get this bill across the finish line this year and get it signed by the governor this year. If not, we will certainly look to file it next year.”

She said it is essential to provide adequate support to the families of the military.

“This includes ensuring that families who are stationed in Florida have access to all educational resources,” Salzman said. “As a veteran and fellow parent, the issue is a priority and carrying this bill is important to me.”

Salzman said her next goal is to figure out how to get military students preference when they transfer in the middle of the year.

“In talking with these base commanders and military families, the parents of these children are finding it very difficult for a lot of these kids to get the opportunity to play on these teams when they transfer in the middle of the year,” Salzman said. “That obviously will be something I focus on after this. It’s my intention to carry on and ensure that our district and the panhandle is as military friendly as possible. These families sacrifice so much. The least we can do is provide them with an opportunity to a great education and a great experience.”

Capt. Tim “Lucky” Kinsella, USN, said servicemembers should not have to sacrifice their children’s education to serve their country.

“This legislation will ensure that military families getting stationed in Florida will have some educational opportunities as every other child in this great State, as they currently do not,” Kinsella said. “I applaud Representative Salzman for proposing this bill to ease the burden on military families and further strengthen the commitment by the State of Florida towards our veterans and Servicemembers.”