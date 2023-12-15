PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The First Judicial Circuit is hosting a Driver License Clinic in March of 2024 for people whose license has been suspended, revoked or canceled.

Registration for the clinic will open on Friday, Dec. 15 and is open to 150 people.

The clinic will “provide ‘one-stop shopping’ for citizens to interact with the appropriate state agencies and/or the court so they can determine how to regain their driving privileges,” according to a news release.

The clinic will not be able to help people with out-of-state license issues. It will also not waive outstanding charges or address pending criminal charges.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W Government St., Pensacola.

Anyone wanting to register can go to the Eventbrite link.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: UPDATE: More than a dozen Foley graves damaged in car crash