PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Continuing Education is offering more than 50 UWF Explore Summer Camps this year.

Since 2006, UWF said their Explore Camps has provided the opportunity for local children to explore their creativity, challenge their minds and build friendships through award-winning summer programs.

The STEAM camp experiences offer hands-on learning opportunities from University faculty and local educators for incoming first-12th-graders. Camps are located on the Pensacola campus and in downtown Pensacola at the Pensacola Museum of Art. The academic enrichment summer camps are theme based, but there are also musical theater and art camps.

“We are thankful that hundreds of parents put their trust in Explore Camps each year to provide a unique, hands-on and educational experience for their campers,” Valerie Taylor, associate director for community outreach and personal enrichment, said. “With a wide variety of topics and ages, there is a summer program for everyone. We are counting down the days for camp to kick-off.”

Some of the camps include:

Bugs Don’t Bug Me (incoming first-second-graders): Learn about the importance of bees, the teamwork of ants and find out what is the most dangerous creature in the world. Build insect habitat models, mixing up honey Play-Doh and going on an outdoor buggy scavenger hunt.

Extraterrestrial Expedition (incoming third-fourth-graders): Explore what evidence is out there supporting the existence of aliens including local stories. Design an alien spacecraft, make moon rocks, create an alien abduction lamp and have a glow day!

National Parks Road Trip (incoming fifth-sixth-graders): ​​Explore the natural wonders of some of America’s favorite National Parks! Learn about Yellowstone, Mammoth Cave, The Grand Canyon and the Everglades. Make your own stalactites, create art inspired by unique landscapes and answer the question: who would win, an alligator or a crocodile? At the end of the week, campers will plan and create your own trip to a National Park.

Mock Trial (incoming seventh-ninth-graders): Learn the skills of trial advocacy including rules of evidence, how to examine witnesses, opening statements and closing arguments. Mock Trial camp gives campers who are interested in law, public policy and leadership an opportunity to gain knowledge and skills in legal analysis.

All camps are weeklong except for Broadway Bound which is the only program that is two weeks in length. Incoming third-eighth-grade campers will sing, dance, act and participate in set and costume design. At the end of the two weeks, the campers put on a musical for their families.

For more information on the camps and to register, click here.