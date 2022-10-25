PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they have arrested a former doctor who is also a registered sex offender for violating his probation.

Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, was a doctor in 2014 when he was arrested after traveling to meet a minor to commit a sexual offense. Lee was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of probation. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

An official with FDLE who had worked the case in 2014 witnessed Lee in a Pensacola restaurant when he was off-duty. The official noticed Lee had a laptop with him at the restaurant, so he called in agents from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. When the agents contacted Lee, he refused to let them go through his laptop.

Officials contacted the Florida Department of Corrections, where they determined that part of Lee’s probation prohibited him from using computers. Lee’s probation officer issued an affidavit for his arrest.

Lee was arrested and ordered to be held with no bond until his first appearance.