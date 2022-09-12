PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s mayor-elect is preparing to move to city hall later this year to become the city’s next mayor.

D.C. Reeves joined current mayor Grover Robinson Monday morning at his weekly news conference.

Reeves said he hopes to have his transition team finalized by the end of the week. Over the next couple months, they will have meetings as they work with the current administration on a smooth transition.

“We all come in with opinions and what should be prioritized and what’s important,” said Reeves. “I think having a lot of smart people in a room that understands and have a mastery of very important issues is something that any mayor and any citizen in our community can really gain a lot of value from.”

The first transition team meeting will be at Pensacola city hall on Sept. 21. Reeves will take office as mayor on Nov. 22.