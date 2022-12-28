PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People in Pensacola have an opportunity to safely recycle their Christmas trees following the Christmas holiday.

Until Jan. 31, you can drop off your tree free of charge at three locations in Pensacola.

The following are locations you can drop your tree off:

Summit Boulevard, next to old Fire Station 3

East Maxwell Street, underneath I-110

Bill Gregory Park near the back of the park, dead-end of “W” Street and Navy Boulevard

You must remove all lights and ornaments from your tree before dropping off. You can also place your tree curbside, which will be collected on your regular trash pickup day.

WKRG worked up a list of drop off locations for Mobile County as well as Baldwin County. You can drop off your tree at one of two locations in Mobile County until Jan. 15. In Baldwin County, there are nine locations which are open until Jan. 16.