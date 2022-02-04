PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The homeless once living under the I-110 overpass in Pensacola have all left.

A homeless encampment with more than 100 homeless individuals at Hollice T. Williams Park was shut down by the City of Pensacola on Jan. 31.

Many have since opted to go into new, more controlled camps funded by federal dollars and donations. The new camps are offering hope to many who need it the most.

WKRG visited the S.O.S. Program site, operated by Reentry Alliance Pensacola on Friday.

“I’m so grateful,” said William Himes, one of the program’s clients.

Himes used to live at I-110 homeless camp before the city leaders shut it down, but he doesn’t blame them.

Himes said his DUI arrests led to jail time and eventually homelessness.

“I ended up doing the time. When I was done, I had no where to go,” he said. “I lost just about everything.”

Himes made the choice to come to the camp off Blount Street, like many others who lived under the overpass. The camp has restrooms, security and is fenced in, leaving many feeling safer living in their tents.

“It’s a blessing to upgrade from (living under the overpass), and it gives me hope that I am on the way out,” he said. “It was a ray of hope. A ray of light you know? ‘We’re going here. Thank God.’ I couldn’t stay there any longer. There were bad seeds there. I can’t blame the city for wanting to get rid of what was there.”

Now that he’s at the new camp, Himes and others are getting skill training needed to get back in the workforce and eventually into homes.

Communication skills, team work and other useful tools are being taught at the camp, said Program Director Melissa Johnson.

“We can place everybody under the sun into housing but some of them are not mentally prepared or have never been shown how to do certain things to make them successful,” Johnson said. “So, we’re using this time to teach everyone tools that each of them need to have.”

Himes said with the help he’s receiving, he’s well on his way toward independent living.

“I’ve been helped and I’m grateful for that,” he said. “I just push forward, you know? I have no choice but to focus on me and getting my life back together and if this is the help, I’m accepting the help and I’m grateful for it,” said Himes.

City officials said indoor shelters are on the way. The city allocated more than $1 million to several nonprofits to provide housing solutions for the homeless.