PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved another rate increase Tuesday for Florida Power and Light customers.

FPL requested the increase to pay for fuel and storm costs. With the increase, monthly bills will be about $163 for a typical bill of 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.

The commission approved the increase as part of an alternative plan presented by FPL, which is lower than what was originally planned for Northwest Florida FPL customers. Commissioners decided all customers in the state will share the burden of hurricanes that have hit Florida regardless of who was impacted.

“I requested this based on, basically I think what all the parties have sensed here, is a fairness to those folks in the panhandle who would be taking on the additional costs of the storms that occurred in the south,” Commissioner Gary Clark said.

The new charge will be on customers’ bills for 12 months starting in April.