ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a puppy “trapped” underneath a storage shed Wednesday morning. Firefighters reunited the dog with its owner “unharmed, ” according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived at the 5200 block of Treahna Road at around 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 and found a puppy trapped under its owner’s storage shed. Firefighters used “hand tools” to remove dirt and other objects around the shed to “gain access” to the puppy.

The dog was reunited with his owner unharmed.