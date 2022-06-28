PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Public transportation will be offered for those attending the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Saturday, July 8.

The Santa Rosa Island Authority is expecting a large crowd of visitors to attend the air show. To prepare for guests, open-air trollies will be offered, starting Friday morning at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Island Authority.

Busses will take guests “from Park East and Park West to Casino beach throughout the day,” according to the release. After the show ends, trolleys will take residents back.

Trolleys returning to Park East will be parked across from the SRIA at Via de Luna

Trolleys returning to Park West will be parked at Fort Pickens Road next to The Sandshaker

Public transportation will be held:

Friday, July 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Three open-air trolleys will be running until midnight on the day of the air show)

On Saturday and Sunday, Trolley services will be suspended for road stops including Grand Marlin, Radical Rides/Laguna’s, Quietwater Beach and the Boardwalk. Residents leaving the airshow should expect wait times of 90 minutes if they are not on the first fleet of buses.