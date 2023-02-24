PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly a dozen people showed up this week to let the Escambia County school board know they want the superintendent to be elected instead of appointed.

“I would urge you strongly to revisit supporting a referendum that would reinstate a voice to the people of the county,” Skip Butler said.

In 2018, voters decided they wanted an appointed superintendent and the school board hired Dr. Tim Smith in 2020.

“Please make the right decision,” Wilson Robertson said. “Do an evaluation. See where the disconnect is and please help us get it on a referendum to go back to an elected superintendent.”

Some said they want a superintendent who’s accountable to the voters. They don’t approve of the job Dr. Smith has done when it comes to school performance and graduation rates that went from 87 percent to 78 percent last year. Dr. Smith addressed those who blamed him calling them “uninformed.”

“I was sitting there thinking I’m not going to be accountable to you,” Dr. Smith said. “I’m going to be accountable to kids because that’s why I’m here.”

This week, the board voted to remove three books from schools that contain LGBTQ characters. A few speakers are upset Dr. Smith didn’t take action to remove them himself as other Florida districts have done before going through a review process.

“We have sexually explicit books that are against the law that our superintendent has a great unwillingness to do anything about,” Pueschel Schneier said.

School board member Kevin Adams wants voters to decide again.

“I think this is a good time for the citizens to look at where we are at and decide whether we need to go back to an elected superintendent and let them choose,” Adams said.

First, the board must pass a resolution requesting the county place it on the ballot. Adams said he will bring that forward at the next board meeting.

“We are not united,” Dr. Smith said during the meeting. “Mr. Adams, you called for a referendum. I’m disappointed in that.”

If the school board approves, it will then be up to the county commission to put it on the ballot.