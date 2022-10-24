The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams is scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams this Thursday.

Williams died in May due to domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. A former PSC Lady Pirate basketball player, Williams spent more than 24 years working in PSC athletics, Collegiate High and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

“Domestic Violence is an ongoing issue in our society and this past year, it really hit home for the PSC Family with the loss of Coach Carla Williams,” Jessica Johnson, the College’s director of Wellness Services, said in a release. “To honor Carla and other victims of domestic violence, we’ve scheduled several events (the walk and workshops) to raise awareness of the issue and provide information on the resources available to help victims.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

The college is set to host several domestic violence awareness events and include on-campus resource stations on the Pensacola, Milton and Warrington campuses Oct. 24-28.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, FavorHouse of Northwest Florida Inc., will hold a workshop at noon in Hagler Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. Snacks will be provided with an RSVP to PiratesCare@pensacolastate.edu, by Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Thursday, Oct. 27, has been designated “Purple Thursday,” a National Day of Action, where everyone is urged to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence.

For those that want to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, there is a $15 participation fee or $30 fee, which includes a t-shirt. Students can walk for free. Proceeds from the walk will benefit the Carla Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To register for the event, click here.