PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local college community came together Wednesday night to remember and honor a professor and coach who was killed two weeks ago.

Pensacola State College, where Carla Williams spent the past 24 years, established the Carla Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship. On the basketball court where Williams spent time as a player and assistant coach, those who knew her well talked about the impact she had on their lives.

“I knew her as a coach, a mentor, a tutor, and a friend,” said Women’s Basketball Coach Clenita “Penny” Belford. “If you knew her well, you’d know that she would do anything she could to help.”

Members of Carla’s “pirate family” at PSC joined her parents, brother and sister as they grieve the loss and remember the good times.

“You will be missed but you will always be loved,” said Men’s Basketball Coach Pete Pena.

Carla’s brother, Ben Williams, said he’s been dealing with anger.

“What happened to Carla never should’ve happened,” said Williams.

He said when he gets angry, he remembers what his sister would say to him.

“When I get that feeling and I think I’m about to go off the rails, I look at that smile right there and that smile right there will say ‘hey, calm down, settle down,” said Williams. “We’re going to figure out how we’re going to do this. We’re going to make a change for the better and things are going to be alright.”

Carla’s ex-boyfriend Kennon Farrow is accused of walking into Pensacola Fitness early in the morning May 24 then shooting and killing her while she was working out. He had a history of domestic violence which ended their relationship.

Farrow is still in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court next Friday.