PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Progress is being made on Pensacola’s first outdoor skate park.

Construction continues under I-110 on the Blake Doyle Skatepark at Hollice T. Williams Park.

When it’s finished, it will have 25,000 square feet of skateable surface. The skatepark will feature a beginner area, multilevel skate plaza, and two skate bowls, along with an additional 5,700 square feet of surrounding sidewalk and gathering areas.

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.