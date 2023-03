PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Progress is being made on the Bruce Beach Revitalization Project.

Construction crews have added walking paths and a pedestrian bridge that leads to Community Maritime Park. There will also be a learning garden, cultural exhibits, play structures for kids and a kayak launch.

The city says this is a catalyst for connecting and activating Pensacola’s waterfront. Bruce Beach is closed until the project is complete in Fall 2023.