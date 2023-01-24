ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Natural Resources Conservation Division is preparing for a prescribed burn in the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve.

Staff anticipates conducting burn activities Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.

The area for the proposed burn is approximately 28 acres and located south of Highway 98, west of Fairfield Drive, north of Gulf Beach Highway, and east of Blue Angel Parkway.

A Florida Certified Prescribed Burn Manager on staff will oversee the burn with assistance from the Florida Forest Service.

The Natural Resources Conservation Division said winter is an ideal time for prescribed burns, where land managers intentionally set small, low-intensity fires that mimic natural fires caused by lighting.

“Prescribed burns keep the understory open to allow grasses and other small plants to dominate the landscape,” The division said in a release. “Ash keeps the soil fertile and encourages new plant growth in the spring. By reducing fuel loads and keeping the understory clear, land managers reduce the chances of a larger, more dangerous wildfire.”

For more information about the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve and the proposed prescribed burn, call 850-595-3496 or 850-840-9089.