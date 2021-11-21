Precautionary boil in place for a street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A street in Pensacola is under a precautionary boil notice after a fire hydrant was replaced on N. New Warrington Road.

Residents located between 629 and 1000 blocks are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or use 8 drops of regular unscented household bleach for every gallon of water.

Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible, the process could take 48 hours.

