PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for assistance from the public with identifying two theft suspects.

The man and woman were captured on camera stealing a wallet from an 89-year-old woman who was shopping at a local grocery store on Feb. 25.

According to PPD, the female distracted the victim while the male stole the victim’s wallet from her purse. The victim’s credit and debit cards were used fraudulently with a loss of over $1000. Both suspects have numerous tattoos, and the male may have some skin discoloration on his hands, according to PPD.

Call the Pensacola Police Department with any information at 850-435-1900, or to remain anonymous Call Crime Stoppers with any information at 850-433-STOP or use the P3 app on any smart phone.