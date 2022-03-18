OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A tornado touchdown may have happened in the Lake Log Road area in Holt.

Several trees near Lake Log Road are down but no injuries have been reported, according to Okaloosa deputies. Heavy rains and lightning flashes were seen along eastbound I-10 before the possible touchdown was announced.

In addition to the fallen trees, a damaged mobile home was spotted near Lake Log Road. Okaloosa deputies will continue to check for damage.

From the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

We will continue to update this story as we gather more detail from officials, including information about damage and potential injuries.

