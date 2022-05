UPDATE (5/16 5:32 p.m.): Deputies have confirmed a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the Sheriff is on the way to what appears to be a murder-suicide at Stoddert Place Apartments.

Two people are dead at the apartment complex. WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.