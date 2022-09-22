UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after.
The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before getting into the water.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are on scene of a possible drowning that happened Thursday, Sept. 22.
Officers were called to Westminster village at North L Street. The possible drowning happened at a pond behind the Pensacola retirement community.
EMS are on scene. One person is being treated with CPR, according to Mike Wood with the Pensacola Police Department.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.