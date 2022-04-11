ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials announced that portions of Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve are closed after a wildfire.

Officials said two acres of the wetland preserve were damaged by the fire on Friday, April 8. The fire has been put out, but visitors should avoid use of the trail between Decatur Avenue and Patton Drive for the next several days as there may be lingering hot spots and smoke.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage due to the wildfire, although a small footbridge over Jones Creek was destroyed. Florida Forest Service is currently investigating what started the fire.