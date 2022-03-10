PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced a portion of Bayou Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday, March 23 for the steel main replacement project. Fortunately, this project is scheduled for one day.

Pensacola Energy will close Bayou Blvd from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to replace the natural gas steel mainline. The portion of Bayou Blvd will be closed from East Moreno Street to East Lee Street. A detour will be provided to continue traffic through the area.

The detour will be a two-way detour from E Moreno Street down Pickens Avenue and onto E Lee Street before you can get onto Perry Avenue.