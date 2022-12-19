PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola announced it is hosting Bikini Bottom Rave, a Spongebob themed rave, which has garnered some traction on the social media app TikTok.

The promotional picture the Vinyl Music Hall posted shows Spongebob at a D.J. table with the quote “It’s dumb just come have fun,” “Cool is dead!” and “Who cares!”

The rave is from the same creators of the Shrek Rave, an event which plays all of the Shrek songs, remixed. A TikTok was posted in October of the Bikini Bottom Rave which shows people dancing during the rave has received 569,000 likes.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. The tickets range from $38 to $56.

