PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have confirmed that a stand-off on Saturday led to one woman being taken into custody.

Pensacola SWAT was called out to the incident where allegedly a person was threatening to commit suicide. This occurred in the area of Davis Highway near Scott Street.

Police have taken a woman into custody where she is being evaluated. They say there were no injuries to report.

Pensacola Police officials have not announced the name of the woman or if charges will be placed.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when we have more information.